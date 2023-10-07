Vanderbilt football vs. Florida: Live score updates from SEC Week 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Facing a four-game losing streak, Vanderbilt football heads to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — "The Swamp" — where it will face a Florida team that has had an up-and-down season.

The Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) looked downright bad in a season-opening loss to Utah and got run over by Kentucky but also picked up a marquee win over Tennessee. Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2), meanwhile, is running out of chances to get another win after squandering opportunities against Wake Forest, UNLV and Kentucky. And last week, it straight up got beaten by Missouri.

The biggest storyline for Vanderbilt is who will start at quarterback, as AJ Swann has been injured and ineffective. Coach Clark Lea said both Swann and Ken Seals have prepared as if they will start.

Vanderbilt football vs. Florida: Game time, TV channel, betting odds

Game time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Betting odds: Florida by 18.5

