Vanderbilt football vs. Auburn: Score prediction, scouting report in SEC Week 10

Vanderbilt football is riding a seven-game losing streak into its final home game of the season against Auburn.

The Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC) will try to notch their first SEC win on Senior Day before finishing the season with two road games.

Vanderbilt is still dealing with some injuries. Defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara, safety Savion Riley and linebacker/safety CJ Taylor are among those who will not play against the Tigers (4-4, 1-4) on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

The Commodores are coming off a loss to Ole Miss in which redshirt freshman Walter Taylor replaced Ken Seals at quarterback, seeing his first extended action in college.

Here's what to know about the matchup.

Vanderbilt plans to play Ken Seals, Walter Taylor at quarterback

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said Thursday that he intends to play Seals and Taylor against Auburn, though he did not specify how exactly those two players would be used or which one would start.

The Tigers, too, often use multiple quarterbacks. Payton Thorne is the primary starter and is more of a passer while Robby Ashford is used as a rushing option. This could be a similar setup to what Vanderbilt uses, as Seals is a better passer but Taylor adds a rushing option that Seals does not.

AJ Swann is questionable due to an elbow injury.

Auburn football has one of SEC's best run games

Auburn excels at running the ball, ranking fourth in the SEC in rushing yards per game and fifth in yards per rushing attempt.

The Tigers don't do it through one workhorse back like some of the conference's other top rushing attacks, though. Leading rusher Jarquez Hunter is just 12th in the SEC in rushing yards, but Thorne (297 yards) and Ashford (188 yards) are second and third on the team in rushing and three others are also above 100 yards.

Instead of a gameplan designed to stop one player, Vanderbilt will need to prepare for the Tigers to run the ball with anyone.

Auburn leads SEC in forcing turnovers

Auburn is the top team in the SEC at forcing turnovers and 29th nationwide. The Tigers are tops in the conference in forcing both fumbles and interceptions, though nationally they stand out much more for their ability to get interceptions, ranking 14th nationally in that stat.

As such, it will be vital for Vanderbilt to avoid giveaways. The Commodores are last in the SEC in turnovers lost, and although some of those were on Swann, both Seals and Taylor have had turnover-worthy plays as well.

Vanderbilt score prediction vs Auburn

Auburn 21, Vanderbilt 10: Earlier in the season, a Vanderbilt upset may have been the pick. But the Commodores don't seem to know what they want at quarterback, and the Tigers are uniquely equipped to take advantage of a two-QB system.

