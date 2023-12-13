Vanderbilt football transfer quarterback hot board: 10 players Clark Lea could pursue

Vanderbilt football knows it needs to rebuild at quarterback. With all three players who attempted a pass in 2023 in the transfer portal, the Commodores have just three scholarship quarterbacks for 2024: Drew Dickey and incoming freshmen Whit Muschamp and Jeremy St-Hilaire.

In an interview with The Tennessean last week, Lea said the team could look to take two quarterbacks from the transfer portal.

"We want a guy that can can throw the ball from past the tick marks on the sideline," Lea said. "I think stretching the field vertically and horizontally is important. I also believe that there needs to be an element of athleticism where we can extend plays and we can run the quarterback. ... The most important part of it is, I want someone who's tough and who's a great leader. Those guys are out there."

Lea recognized that the Commodores are not likely to get any commitments until they hire an offensive coordinator, because players there want to know who will be calling the plays.

Here are 10 quarterbacks who could make sense for Vanderbilt:

Bryson Barnes, Utah

A former walk-on at Utah, Barnes did not see action in 2020 but appeared in 23 games over his next three seasons. He was primarily the starter in 2023 after Cam Rising's injury, but with Rising opting to return to the Utes, Barnes is looking for a new home.

In his career, he's completed 173-of-288 passes for 1970 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 393 rushing yards on 95 attempts.

Dequan Finn, Toledo

In five years at Toledo, Finn played in 45 games and threw for 7074 yards with 63 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He was also impactful as a runner, with 1840 career rushing yards on 389 attempts. The dual-threat ability is likely to appeal to Vanderbilt, but what might not is that he is prone to turnovers; he threw 12 interceptions in 12 games in 2022.

McCloud entered the portal after his coach, Curt Cignetti, left for Indiana, so it's possible that McCloud is locked onto the Hoosiers. He'd be worth a look for Vanderbilt, though.

He is undersized at 6-foot, 199 pounds, and would be on his fourth school after previously playing at Arizona and USF. He was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year after completing 261 of 379 passing attempts for 3,400 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions and running for 311 yards on 92 attempts.

Rourke announced an offer from Vanderbilt, along with Wake Forest, BYU and Indiana. The Canada native is ranked a four-star transfer by 247Sports.

Across his five-year career, Rourke has played in 36 games, put up a 66% completion percentage and thrown for 7,650 yards, 50 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt against MAC competition. He was the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and second-team All-MAC in 2023.

Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross

Sluka was a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist for the top player in FCS and was the 2023 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year. The level of competition in the SEC is obviously much higher, but top FCS quarterbacks have shown they can be successful in the Power Five.

In four years, Sluka played in 41 games, completed 412 of his 706 passing attempts for 5916 yards, 59 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. A true dual threat, he also ran for 3583 yards on 599 attempts.

Cole Snyder, Buffalo

Snyder has visited Vanderbilt and Syracuse, and Syracuse.com reported that those two schools, along with Rice, were his top choices.

Snyder spent two seasons at Buffalo after spending three years at Rutgers. With the Bulls, he played in 25 games and completed 474 of his 833 passes for 5,139 yards with 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

His 57% completion percentage and 6.2 yards per attempt are fairly pedestrian. But Snyder could be a good experienced quarterback paired with a higher-upside option with more remaining eligibility.

EJ Warner, Temple

The son of Kurt Warner, EJ is undersized at 6-foot, 190 pounds, but he found some early success with the Owls. In 2022, he was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,028 yards, but his numbers have been inconsistent. In two seasons, Warner has appeared in 20 games, completed 499 of 842 passes and thrown 39 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Warner is more turnover-prone than Vanderbilt would likely prefer, and he is not much of a runner. But he is a younger option with some upside who could complement a veteran.

Quarterbacks who aren't yet in the portal

These three quarterbacks are not in the transfer portal. But all three have reasons they could eventually enter and ties to Vanderbilt or the state of Tennessee.

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

The Commodores recruited Minchey, who attended Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, out of high school. A four-star recruit, he committed first to Pitt and then to the Fighting Irish.

As a freshman in 2023, he appeared in two games, maintaining his redshirt. He may well opt to stay at Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish just landed a commitment from top transfer quarterback Riley Leonard, which could cause him to look elsewhere. If he does, Lea's ties to Notre Dame could be useful if Vanderbilt chooses to pursue.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

A four-star prospect out of Montgomery Bell Academy, Reed redshirted in 2023 as he appeared in two games. He's not in the portal, but the Aggies' propensity to bring in transfers combined with Jimbo Fisher's firing could cause him to look around. If he did enter the portal, the Commodores would certainly be interested, especially given Lea's MBA ties.

Simpson, a five-star recruit, appeared in four games his first season. In 2023, he appeared in six games and attempted 20 passes, completing 11 for 179 yards.

Alabama's College Football Playoff status complications things. If Simpson opts to transfer, he might wait until after the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, and Vanderbilt can't really afford to wait that long.

