Vanderbilt football targeting Georgia Southern's Robert Stiner as strength coach | Report

Vanderbilt football has targeted Robert Stiner of Georgia Southern as its new strength and conditioning coach, according to a report from Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.

Stiner was the assistant director of football strength and conditioning at Notre Dame from 2018-20, when Lea served as the defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish.

He has also worked at USC, LSU and Mississippi State, among others.

The Commodores fired previous strength and conditioning coach Brandon Hourigan shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

While the program would not confirm the hiring because it was not official, a program spokesperson directed reporters to Fortuna's report.

"We have a candidate that we targeted and we are in the process of finalizing that," Lea said at a news conference Wednesday. "I'm excited for it, and as soon as that gets finalized, officially, I'll make sure that we get a release out that I can talk more about it. That's an area of this program that needs to function at the highest level."

SIGNING DAY Vanderbilt football recruiting class 2024: Meet Commodores' early signees

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Robert Stiner targeted by Vanderbilt football as strength coach