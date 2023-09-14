How Vanderbilt football can still make a bowl game after Wake Forest loss — and why it might not

Vanderbilt football missed its first opportunity to notch a win toward bowl eligibility with its loss to Wake Forest. But as with all early season losses, there's still a chance to get things back on track with a manageable schedule coming up.

That starts with beating UNLV (1-1) on the road Saturday (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network). If the Commodores (2-1) can do that, they will be halfway to the requisite six wins with SEC play starting.

Games against stalwarts like Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia will likely be out of reach, but Vanderbilt also plays home games against Kentucky, Missouri and Auburn and road games against Florida and South Carolina that could be attainable, particularly since some of the issues that showed up against the Demon Deacons are fixable.

Here are two reasons why the Commodores can still get bowl eligible − and one reason it might not.

It may be a down year for the SEC

The SEC hasn't exactly gotten off to a rousing start. Of non-conference games that pitted an SEC team against a Power Five opponent, the SEC teams have been just 3-6, worse than every other Power Five conference.

That includes Vanderbilt's loss to Wake Forest, but it also includes some of the conference's most high-profile teams: LSU losing to Florida State, Alabama losing to Texas, Florida losing to Utah. The three wins came from Mississippi State (over Arizona), Auburn (over Cal) and Tennessee (over Virginia). None of those opponents made a bowl a year ago, combining for 12 total wins.

Other teams have been winning but not exactly in inspiring ways. Auburn scored just 14 points in the win over Cal. Missouri beat Middle Tennessee State 23-19. Kentucky beat FCS foe Eastern Kentucky by just 11.

Kentucky, Missouri and Auburn are all on Vanderbilt's home schedule. None of those teams have managed to get their offense off the ground so far.

Where does AJ Swann rank among SEC quarterbacks?

Quarterback AJ Swann has had one glaring issue this season: turnovers. Vanderbilt is last in the SEC in interceptions thrown (albeit having played one more game than everyone else).

But Swann has made some good plays outside that, and the weapons he has at receiver provide a significant advantage. By SP+, an efficiency ranking that is adjusted for opponent, the Commodores have a better offense (58th in the country) than Kentucky (62nd) or Missouri (64th). The defense has been more of a problem, but Vanderbilt already has a history of being able to beat teams with struggling offenses: it beat Kentucky a year ago and lost to Missouri by three.

Swann is 10th among SEC quarterbacks in yards per attempt, but he ranks ahead of several quarterbacks on the Commodores' schedule: Auburn's Payton Thorne, Kentucky's Devin Leary and Tennessee's Joe Milton.

In adjusted yards per attempt, which accounts for the number of touchdowns and interceptions thrown, Swann is tied for 11th with Milton and Thorne, and ahead of Leary. Swann is also ahead of Milton and Leary in passer efficiency rating, which accounts for completions, touchdowns and interceptions.

MAILBAG How long a leash does Vanderbilt football QB AJ Swann have and other questions answered

Can Vanderbilt win the field position battle?

Despite the punt return mistake by Will Sheppard against Wake Forest, Vanderbilt's special teams unit has rated out very well so far: third nationwide by SP+ and 10th by FEI. The Commodores have found success with Jayden McGowan at kick return and also blocked two punts in a game against Alabama A&M while having one of the top punters in the SEC with Matt Hayball.

The flip side is that if turnovers continue to be a problem, it could outweigh any gains on the special teams side. One of Swann's interceptions against Wake Forest was returned all the way to the opposing 10-yard line. An analysis by CFBGraphs found that Vanderbilt's average starting field position was on its own 34 − one of the top marks in the country. But its opponents' average field position have been at the 33-yard line, one of the bottom marks in the country. The former is due mostly to positive outcomes on special teams; the latter due mostly to turnovers.

If one of Vanderbilt's biggest issues continues to neutralize one of its greatest strengths, getting bowl eligible will be much more difficult.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

