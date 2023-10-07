Vanderbilt football to start Ken Seals at quarterback against Florida | Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Vanderbilt football will start Ken Seals at quarterback for the second straight week against Florida, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Seals started against Missouri last Saturday in a 38-21 loss. Swann, who began the season as the unquestioned starter, has been dealing with both an elbow injury and has struggled with turnovers when he has played. Clark Lea said earlier in the week that Swann was expected to be available but that both players were preparing as if they would start Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Walter Taylor is another player who could see snaps at quarterback.

Seals was emotional after his start against Missouri, his first since November 2021. That year, he too dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness and was benched. He redshirted the 2022 season as he served as the third-string quarterback behind Swann and Mike Wright. Swann himself dealt with two separate injuries in the second half of the season as Wright led Vanderbilt to both its SEC wins against Florida and Kentucky.

Against Missouri, Seals put up a 21-for-38 passing performance with 259 yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and an interception.

In Swann's most recent start against Kentucky, he was just 16-for-40 and threw three interceptions, including two pick-6s.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ken Seals to start at quarterback for Vanderbilt football vs. Florida