Vanderbilt football slot receiver Jayden McGowan to enter transfer portal

Vanderbilt football starting slot receiver Jayden McGowan will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.

"I had fun playing my first two seasons at Vanderbilt, but it's time for me to move on a new chapter in life," McGowan said in a statement.

The announcement comes two days after the Commodores fired offensive coordinator Joey Lynch.

McGowan was third on the team with 383 receiving yards in 2023. He was also third on the team with 115 rushing yards and led all Vanderbilt players with at least 10 rushing attempts at 6.1 yards per rush as a frequent weapon on jet sweeps.

Coming back: Three Vanderbilt football players, including Langston Patterson, announce plans to return

He was also the Commodores' primary punt and kick returner, returning 19 kicks for 461 yards and a touchdown, as well as five punts for 34 yards.

McGowan joins quarterbacks Ken Seals and AJ Swann, linebacker Ethan Barr and defensive end Nate Clifton as starting players to go in the transfer portal. The portal does not officially open until Monday.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jayden McGowan, Vanderbilt football WR, to enter transfer portal