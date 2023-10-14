Vanderbilt football scores three touchdowns but falls to Georgia, 37-20

Entering Saturday's game, Vanderbilt football hadn't scored a touchdown against Georgia in five years.

This time, it scored three.

Those three touchdowns weren't enough to take down the country's No. 1 team, but the Commodores were able to keep the game within reach for four quarters in a 37-20 defeat at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC) limited Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in the red zone, holding the Bulldogs several times to field goals instead of touchdowns while scoring on both of its red zone chances. That allowed the Commodores to be within as few as 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Georgia ultimately pulled away.

Several players got in on the touchdown plays, with the three scores, including a 49-yard catch from London Humphreys, a 3-yard catch by Richie Hoskins and a TD run from Sedrick Alexander after CJ Taylor returned an interception to the 1-yard line.

Vanderbilt ends TD drought vs. Georgia

Vanderbilt hadn't scored a touchdown on Georgia since 2018, but it took less than three minutes of game time to change that.

A 14-yard throw from Ken Seals to Humphreys turned into a 49-yard house call as Humphreys turned on the jets into the end zone. After being shut out in the past two matchups with Georgia, the performance was an improvement.

Though Vanderbilt forced a strip-sack of UGA quarterback Carson Beck on the ensuing drive, the turnover resulted in no points for the Commodores after a missed field goal.

After an eight-minute field goal drive from Georgia early in the third quarter, Vanderbilt got the ball back and made a methodical drive down the field. Will Sheppard made a highlight-reel catch on fourth-and-8 to take the Commodores into the red zone, and a 3-yard pass from Seals to Hoskins capped off the drive.

Carson Beck efficient vs. Vanderbilt

Like many quarterbacks have been against Vanderbilt this year, Beck was ultra-efficient in the passing game.

Star tight end Brock Bowers was held to just four catches and 22 yards before suffering an ankle injury during the first half, but the Bulldogs spread the ball around with primarily short passes to several different receivers.

FOURTH DOWN DECISIONS Analytics vs. feeling: How Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea makes fourth-down decisions

Vanderbilt's red-zone defense slowed UGA

Though Georgia scored on most of its drives, only punting once, throwing an interception and losing one fumble, Vanderbilt did a good job defensively in the red zone at holding the Bulldogs to field goals instead of touchdowns.

Georgia kicked three field goals to go along with four touchdowns.

