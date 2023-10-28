Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Ole Miss in SEC Week 9

OXFORD, Miss. — In 2022, Vanderbilt football led Ole Miss at halftime before the Rebels ran away in the second half en route to a 52-28 victory. In 2023, the Commodores (2-6, 0-4 SEC) will have to avoid a similar fate if they want to hold on to any hope of bowl eligibility.

Three of their final four games are on the road, starting Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. They are 40-55-2 all time against the Rebels and have lost the past four matchups. Vanderbilt's most recent win in Oxford came in 2012 by a score of 27-26.

Ken Seals once again will start at quarterback for the Commodores. AJ Swann is questionable with an elbow injury that coach Clark Lea termed to be a muscle, rather than ligament, issue.

Vanderbilt football vs. Ole Miss: Game time, TV info, betting odds

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: SEC Network

Betting odds: Ole Miss by 24.5

SCOUTING REPORT Vanderbilt football vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report in Week 9 game

Vanderbilt football vs. Ole Miss: Live score updates

Check back for live updates as kickoff approaches.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt score updates vs. Ole Miss in SEC football Week 9