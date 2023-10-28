Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Ole Miss in SEC Week 9
OXFORD, Miss. — In 2022, Vanderbilt football led Ole Miss at halftime before the Rebels ran away in the second half en route to a 52-28 victory. In 2023, the Commodores (2-6, 0-4 SEC) will have to avoid a similar fate if they want to hold on to any hope of bowl eligibility.
Three of their final four games are on the road, starting Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. They are 40-55-2 all time against the Rebels and have lost the past four matchups. Vanderbilt's most recent win in Oxford came in 2012 by a score of 27-26.
Ken Seals once again will start at quarterback for the Commodores. AJ Swann is questionable with an elbow injury that coach Clark Lea termed to be a muscle, rather than ligament, issue.
Game time, TV info, betting odds
Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV channel: SEC Network
Betting odds: Ole Miss by 24.5
Vanderbilt football vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report in Week 9 game
Vanderbilt football vs. Ole Miss: Live score updates
Check back for live updates as kickoff approaches.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt score updates vs. Ole Miss in SEC football Week 9