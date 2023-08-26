Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Hawaii: Clark Lea, Commodores in 2023 season opener

Vanderbilt football will play its first game in FirstBank Stadium since the beginning of the construction in both end zones in its Week Zero tilt against Hawaii.

The Commodores are looking to build off a 5-7 2022 season that included a 63-10 victory against the Rainbow Warriors on the road.

In its second year under Timmy Chang, Hawaii is expected to run a variation of the pass-heavy run and shoot offense. Chang was a record-setting quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors in the early 2000s, making this a matchup of teams coached by former players.

Clark Lea, the former Vanderbilt fullback and now coach, is hoping for the team to get to six wins and a bowl game in his third season.

The Commodores will be without defensive end Darren Agu and defensive tackle Christian James for the game due to injuries.

Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Hawaii

Vandy-Hawaii will start in a delay

Just got official word that the Vanderbilt game vs. Hawaii is in a lightning delay and will not start on time. No updated start time is available.



Just like the baseball regional, there's not been a drop of rain — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) August 26, 2023

What time does Vanderbilt play Hawaii on TV today? What are betting odds?

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: Vanderbilt by 17.5

