Vanderbilt football score updates vs. UNLV in Week 3 game

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea is hoping to hit the reset button for the Commodores' second straight road game.

After a sloppy loss at Wake Forest, Vanderbilt (2-1) now heads to Las Vegas to face UNLV (1-1) to finish out the non-conference slate.

The Rebels are coming off a 35-7 loss at Michigan.

The Commodores will be without safety Savion Riley (upper body). Offensive lineman Junior Uzebu (lower body) and cornerback BJ Anderson (illness) are both questionable.

Vanderbilt has only faced UNLV once before, losing in the home half of the home-and-home series under Derek Mason in 2019.

SCORE PREDICTION Vanderbilt football vs. UNLV: Score prediction, scouting report in Week 3

Vanderbilt football: Game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. UNLV

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Betting odds: Vanderbilt by 4.5

Vanderbilt-UNLV score, highlights from 2023 game

Check back for live updates and the score from Vanderbilt football vs. UNLV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football score updates vs. UNLV in Week 3