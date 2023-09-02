Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Alabama A&M: Commodores chasing 2-0 start in Week 1

Vanderbilt football was underwhelming in Week 0, but it still started the season 1-0.

After eking out the win against Hawaii, the Commodores (1-0) will face FCS opponent Alabama A&M, which will be playing its first game of the season, at FirstBank Stadium. The Bulldogs went 4-7 a year ago.

The Commodores still will be dealing with some injuries. Defensive lineman Darren Agu will miss the game with a dislocated elbow. Offensive linemen Leyton Nelson (foot) and Junior Uzebu (undisclosed), defensive back Martel Hight (undisclosed) and defensive lineman Linus Zunk (upper body) are questionable.

Vanderbilt will be hoping to have a stronger defensive performance than it did against Hawaii, with a road game against Wake Forest looming next week. The Commodores have played Alabama A&M once before, winning 42-0 in 2017.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M today?

The game will be at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, which means it's not available on traditional TV. To stream, you'll need an ESPN+ subscription (sign up here).

RICHIE HOSKINS How Richie Hoskins' road from Division III to Vanderbilt football walk-on culminated in first catch

Vanderbilt score updates vs. Alabama A&M: Live coverage

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt score updates vs Alabama A&M: Week 1 college football season