Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Tennessee in rivalry week matchup

KNOXVILLE — You can never count anything out in the Tennessee-Vanderbilt football rivalry.

That's what the Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC) have to hope for heading to Neyland Stadium this weekend.

Vanderbilt has the longest active losing streak in the country and is the only Power Five school that has not won a conference game. The Commodores will look to snap those streaks but face an uphill battle against a solid squad in the Vols (7-4, 3-4).

No. 21 Tennessee is led by the big-armed Joe Milton at quarterback, but there is also a possibility Vanderbilt could see five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava.

For the Commodores, linebacker/safety CJ Taylor is likely to return from injury, but a few players on the two-deep are questionable, including cornerback Martel Hight, safeties Savion Riley and Marlen Sewell, and offensive lineman Leyton Nelson.

Vanderbilt football vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV info, betting odds

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Betting odds: Tennessee by 27

