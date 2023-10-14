Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Georgia in SEC Week 7

Vanderbilt football has had so little success against Georgia in recent years that even scoring a touchdown would be an improvement.

Two field goals in 2019 are all the Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC) have had to show for the past three matchups against the No. 1 Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0).

With Ken Seals starting at quarterback for the third straight game and shorthanded in the secondary, Vanderbilt will welcome the two-time defending national champions to town for the second-to-last home game of the season at FirstBank Stadium.

Georgia is coming off a 51-13 thrashing of Kentucky; the Commodores lost at Florida, 38-14.

Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia: Game time, TV info, betting odds

Game time: 11 a.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

Betting odds: Georgia by 31.5

FOURTH DOWN DECISIONS Analytics vs. feeling: How Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea makes fourth-down decisions

Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia: Live score updates

Check back for live updates as kickoff approaches.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt score updates vs. Georgia in SEC Week 7