Vanderbilt football score updates vs. Georgia in SEC Week 7
Vanderbilt football has had so little success against Georgia in recent years that even scoring a touchdown would be an improvement.
Two field goals in 2019 are all the Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC) have had to show for the past three matchups against the No. 1 Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0).
With Ken Seals starting at quarterback for the third straight game and shorthanded in the secondary, Vanderbilt will welcome the two-time defending national champions to town for the second-to-last home game of the season at FirstBank Stadium.
Georgia is coming off a 51-13 thrashing of Kentucky; the Commodores lost at Florida, 38-14.
Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia: Game time, TV info, betting odds
Game time: 11 a.m. CT
TV channel: CBS
Betting odds: Georgia by 31.5
FOURTH DOWN DECISIONS Analytics vs. feeling: How Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea makes fourth-down decisions
Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia: Live score updates
Check back for live updates as kickoff approaches.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt score updates vs. Georgia in SEC Week 7