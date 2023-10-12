Vanderbilt football score prediction vs. Georgia: How long can Commodores be competitive?

Things don't get any easier for Vanderbilt football riding a five-game losing streak. Coming to town Saturday in the second-to-last home game of the season is No. 1 Georgia.

Though the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC) aren't as dominant as they were most of last season, they still have shown flashes of the teams that won back-to-back national titles.

Georgia's latest win was its most dominant, beating No. 23 Kentucky, 51-13.

The Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC) struggled to stay in contention against Missouri and Florida while dealing with injuries, turnover problems on offense and a defense that has not consistently gotten stops.

Here's what to know about the matchup vs. Georgia:

Can Vanderbilt limit Georgia's Brock Bowers?

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best players in the country for a reason. He is relatively short for that position at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, but that allows him more versatility. Bowers leads the team in receiving at 545 yards and in receiving touchdowns, with four. He averages 14.73 yards per catch.

Because of his athleticism at his size, Bowers is nearly impossible to cover. He will provide a massive challenge for Vanderbilt, which is already facing a depleted secondary.

Martel Hight, BJ Anderson and De'Rickey Wright are all among the defensive backs who will be out this weekend for the Commodores with injuries.

Can Vanderbilt score a touchdown?

Vanderbilt hasn't scored a touchdown against Georgia since 2018 and just six combined points. The Commodores kicked two field goals in the 2019 game and got shut out in both 2021 and 2022. (The two teams did not play in 2020).

As usual, the Bulldogs have an elite defense. Their scoring defense is 10th in the country and total defense is 11th. The former is tops in the SEC and the latter just behind Texas A&M.

With Ken Seals once again at the helm for Vanderbilt, scoring a touchdown will be a tough task.

Vanderbilt is elite in one area

The Commodores lead the country in one statistic: net punting, which is total yards per punt minus return yards per punt.

Though Iowa has more total punting yards than Vanderbilt, the Hawkeyes also have punted nine more times despite playing one fewer game, putting the Commodores atop the list in net punting. That's mostly the work of Matt Hayball, who is second in the country in total punting yards.

Georgia is likely too good for this to make a difference, but to keep things close for any amount of time, Vanderbilt will need to win the field position game and make big plays on special teams.

Vanderbilt-Georgia score prediction

Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 3: With its depleted secondary Vanderbilt will struggle to stop Brock Bowers, and the Bulldogs' defense won't make things any easier.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt score prediction vs. Georgia: Can Commodores be competitive?