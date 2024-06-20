Vanderbilt football schedule 2026 includes home game vs Delaware

Vanderbilt football has added a home game against Delaware to the 2026 schedule, according to a program release.

The Blue Hens were originally an FCS program in the Coastal Athletic Association but will be moving to FBS beginning in 2024. By the time the game takes place at FirstBank Stadium, Delaware will be part of Conference USA.

Other 2026 opponents for Vanderbilt previously announced include NC State and Austin Peay.

In 2025, the Commodores will have home games against Charleston Southern, Georgia State and Colorado State with a road game against Virginia Tech.

The 2024 football season will be the first year of the 16-team SEC with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league. The conference schedule has stayed at eight games with the possibility of expanding to nine in the future. The College Football Playoff will also expand to eight teams beginning in 2024.

Vanderbilt has never faced Delaware.

