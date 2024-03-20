Vanderbilt football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent the Commodores will face

The 2025 Vanderbilt football schedule will include eight SEC games, the same teams as the 2024 schedule with the sites reversed.

The SEC released its 2025 schedule Wednesday with teams playing eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.

For Vanderbilt, it means 2025 will include home games against Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri, with trips to Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

The full schedule of dates of games for the 2025 season will be announced at a later time.

The 2025 schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC presidents and chancellors last week following a recommendation from the league’s athletics directors.

Additionally, the 2025 season will be the second year in which the SEC championship game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings at the end of the regular season. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings.

The 2024 Vanderbilt football season opens Aug. 31 when Virginia Tech travels to Nashville.

