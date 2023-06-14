Vanderbilt football schedule 2024 includes Tennessee, Texas

Vanderbilt football's 2024 schedule is highlighted by matchups with Tennessee, Texas and Alabama, the SEC announced Wednesday.

The Commodores' eight-game conference schedule also includes a home game against South Carolina and road games against Auburn, LSU, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be the SEC's last under its current arrangement, in which teams play the other six teams in their division and one permanent opponent in the other division once per year and face the remaining teams in the other division only once every six years.

In 2024, with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league and the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the SEC decided to stay at eight games but abolish divisions. The league will decide on the scheduling model for 2025 and beyond at a later date.

According to the SEC, no school will travel to a location in 2024 where it traveled in 2023 and the main factors used to determine the opponents were pre-existing rivalries and competitive balance.

Game dates and times for the 2024 season have yet to be announced. Currently, Vanderbilt is slated to play Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, SMU and Georgia State in the nonconference, with the latter game on the road.

Here are the Commodores' 2024 opponents, which include both familiar foes and new faces:

ALABAMA

Vanderbilt and Alabama played yearly from 1960-2002 but have played just five times since then. The Commodores lost to the Crimson Tide in 2022 and last picked up a win in 1993.

AT AUBURN

Vanderbilt and Auburn have played sporadically, but it's been one of the most evenly matched series, tied 21-21-1 all time. The two teams are slated to play in Nashville in 2023. The Commodores most recently played in Auburn in 2016.

AT KENTUCKY

Vanderbilt and Kentucky have played annually since 1953 and have been fairly evenly matched, with the Wildcats holding a 48-43-1 edge. The Commodores won their last trip to Lexington in 2022.

AT LSU

LSU has won the last eight matchups in this series with Vanderbilt last winning in 1990. The Tigers hold a 24-7-1 advantage all time. They last played in 2020.

AT MISSOURI

Vanderbilt and Missouri have played yearly since the latter joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers hold a 10-4-1 advantage all time.

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Commodores and Gamecocks have faced off every year since South Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. The Gamecocks hold a 28-4 advantage in the series.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee is likely to remain a permanent opponent for Vanderbilt in the expanded SEC as the two have played every year since 1945. The Vols lead the series, 79-33-5 all time, but the Commodores have won five of the last 11 matchups.

TEXAS

Vanderbilt has an 8-3 record against Texas all time, though all 11 of the matchups were in the early days of college football; the two haven't played since 1928.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule: Texas, Tennessee, LSU among matchups