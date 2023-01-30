Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Vanderbilt football schedule 2023: Who do the Commodores miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 26 Hawaii

Sept 2 Alabama A&M

Sept 9 at Wake Forest

Sept 16 at UNLV

Sept 23 Kentucky

Sept 30 Missouri

Oct 7 at Florida

Oct 14 Georgia

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 at Ole Miss

Nov 4 Auburn

Nov 11 at South Carolina

Nov 18 OPEN DATE

Nov 25 at Tennessee

Vanderbilt Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Commodores miss from the SEC slate?

The Commodores get a week off before playing Ole Miss from the West followed up by a date with Auburn. That’s about as nice as it gets in the SEC.

That means they miss Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. With all the games against the East still around, the conference schedule isn’t that bad going to Ole Miss kicks off a rough run of road games in three of the last four.

Vanderbilt Football Schedule What Really Matters

It’s not like going to South Carolina and Tennessee are far trips, but they’re still road games at the end of the season. That comes after getting Auburn and home and with the trip to Ole Miss. After dealing with Georgia on October 14th, there are just four games left.

Vanderbilt went to Hawaii to start last season, and this time around it gets the Rainbow Warriors in Nashville. That’s played in Week 0 which leaves a wonderful-timed week off in mid-November to gear up for the Vols.

Vanderbilt Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Last year’s team was able to surprise a bit and be plucky down the stretch. It’s going to need to dominate the beginning of 2023 to have any prayer of being in the mix to go bowling.

There can’t be any misfires against Hawaii, Alabama A&M, and UNLV, and winning two of three against Wake Forest, Kentucky, and Missouri is a must. Do that, and there’s a shot coming up with a win over – say – Auburn to possibly get the call for an extra date.

