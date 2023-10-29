Vanderbilt football replaces quarterback Ken Seals with Walter Taylor vs. Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Redshirt freshman Walter Taylor took over at quarterback from Ken Seals during the second quarter of Vanderbilt football's game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The reason for making the switch was unclear. Seals did not appear to suffer any injury and was throwing on the sideline with fellow quarterback Drew Dickey with a helmet on. Prior to being replaced by Taylor, Seals was 3-for-7 for 9 yards. Whether he will return to the game is also unclear.

Sophomore AJ Swann, who was the starting quarterback at the beginning of the season before being replaced by Seals, traveled to Oxford but did not dress because of an elbow injury. That made Taylor the de fact backup.

Swann originally suffered the elbow injury against UNLV on Sept. 16 but aggravated it early in the week. He has not played since the Kentucky game on Sept. 23 but had dressed for the prior games. Coach Clark Lea said Swann's injury was thought to be a muscle issue, rather than a ligament.

In two drives after coming in, Taylor completed one pass for two yards and threw two incompletions. He also rushed three times for 17 yards.

Vanderbilt trails at haltime 26-0.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Walter Taylor replaces Ken Seals at QB for Vanderbilt football vs. Ole Miss