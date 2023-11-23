Vanderbilt football releases depth chart ahead of playing at Tennessee

No. 23 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will conclude regular-season play on Saturday in Week 13.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Vols will host Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play), Derek Mason (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus Vanderbilt, 79-32-5, dating back to 1892.

Ahead of Saturday’s in-state Southeastern Conference East matchup at Neyland Stadium, Vanderbilt released its Week 13 depth chart.

