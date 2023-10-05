Vanderbilt football redshirt tracker: Which freshmen have played in more than four games?

Under coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt football has taken a different approach to recruiting.

Lea tries to pull players away from more historically successful programs by offering early playing time and sending a message that if players struggle early, they will not be recruited over in the transfer portal.

This has led to a fairly straightforward approach to redshirting. Six games into the season, most of the players who are not planning to redshirt have already passed the four-game threshold the NCAA allows − and have made significant contributions on the field. Most of the players who are redshirting have not appeared in a game as Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) prepares to face Florida (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Here's a tracker of who could still redshirt, who can't and who still has a decision to make:

Who isn't redshirting?

There are 29 true freshmen listed on the roster. Of those 29, there are very few players on the redshirting bubble; 27 of the 29 have either appeared in more than four games already or have appeared in zero games.

Lea has no problems putting true freshmen in right away. Two freshmen, London Humphreys and Martel Hight, have earned starting spots already and most of the others on this list see actual time at their positions and not just on special teams. Here are the seven players who have already pulled their redshirt, plus the number of games they have played according to Vanderbilt's official statistics:

Player Position Games Played Sedrick Alexander RB 6 Martel Hight CB 6 London Humphreys WR 6 Kamrean Johnson TE 6 Bryan Longwell LB 6 Junior Sherrill WR 6 De'Marion Thomas DL 5

Together, the offensive players in this group account for 201 rushing yards, 524 receiving yards and nine touchdowns (six receiving, three rushing) as of the Missouri game. The defensive players account for 45 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pick-6 by Hight. Johnson and Longwell also contribute significantly on special teams; Johnson has two tackles on kick coverage and Longwell has a blocked punt.

The redshirt decisions looming

Here are the freshmen on the roster who have appeared in between one and four games:

Player Position Games played Gabe Fisher FB 1 Jailen Ruth Edge 3

As of the Missouri game, neither of these players had recorded a stat.

Every other true freshman on the roster has not yet appeared in a game, making their redshirt status almost certain. However, it is likely that some of these players will see time on special teams later in the season.

Could anyone else redshirt?

The four-game redshirt rule has made it so that occasionally players who did not redshirt as a freshman use a redshirt later in their career, usually due to injury.

Here are the non-freshmen on the roster who have not yet used a redshirt year but could end up doing so in 2023:

Player Position Games Played Prince Kollie LB 0 Steven Sannieniola S 0

Lea has indicated that Kollie, a Notre Dame transfer linebacker who has not yet appeared in a game this season after suffering an injury before the season, is likely to redshirt. Kollie's injury was not season-ending, but by the time he returned to practice before the Kentucky game, he needed enough time to ramp up that the staff decided to hold him to four games.

Previously, the assumption was that Kollie would play in the last four games, but an injury to Kane Patterson that will keep him out a few weeks raises the question of whether, if Kollie is ready, it may be best to play him now where he can cover for Patterson's absence.

Another such candidate is safety Steven Sannieniola. He played in the first five games of 2022, one over the redshirt threshold, and was expected to be a contributor but missed the rest of the season with an injury. That injury kept him out through the spring and preseason, and he returned to practice the week leading up to the Missouri game, Lea said. Like Kollie, the timeline to get back into game shape after such a long-term injury will likely keep Sannieniola under the four-game threshold anyway.

