Vanderbilt football recruiting: Tracking 2025 commits for Clark Lea's Commodores

Vanderbilt football has begun to put together its 2025 recruiting class.

Amid the turmoil of a 2-10 2023 season that resulted in the firing of both coordinators, the Commodores signed the No. 40 high school class and No. 37 transfer class according to the 247Sports Composite.

That was the best transfer class under Clark Lea and the 2024 high school class outranked the 2023 class, though it was not as good as the 2022 class.

Vanderbilt can continue to add 2025 commits throughout the summer and fall. The early signing period begins Dec. 4, moved earlier than it was before due to the expanded College Football Playoff and the transfer portal.

Here are all of the Commodores' 2025 commitments:

Vanderbilt football commits 2025

All rankings are per the 247Sports composite

Matthew Parker, 3-star tackle

The 6-7, 295-pound Parker committed June 10. He is from Flowood, Miss., and attends Jackson Prep. He is ranked the No. 1043 player nationwide and has Power 5 offers from Duke, Florida State and Houston.

Cayden Daniels, 3-star cornerback

Daniels, a 5-11, 170-pounder, committed June 10. He attends Crisp County High School in Cordele, Ga. He is the No. 818 player nationwide and had offers from Austin Peay, USF and Wake Forest.

Gabe Fields, 3-star running back

Fields committed June 7. A 6-foot, 200-pounder from Central High School in St. Joseph, Mo., he is the No. 1217 player nationwide. Among his other offers are Baylor, Iowa State and Air Force.

Cameran Dickson, 3-star wide receiver

Dickson committed June 6 and attends Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is 6-1, 175 pounds and is the No. 644 player nationwide. He has offers from Michigan State, Houston and TCU.

Flour Bluff's Cameran Dickson is tackled by Calallen's Elias Timbs (7) and Jude Hernandez (20) during the game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Josiah Broxton, unrated linebacker

Broxton committed June 4 from Florida State University High School in Tallahassee, Fla. He is 5-10, 210 pounds and counted Duke, Missouri and Syracuse among his offers.

TV TIMES Vanderbilt football kickoff times, windows announced for SEC schedule 2024

Zion Lawson, 3-star edge

Lawson committed June 1. The 6-2, 235-pounder attends Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta. He is the No. 1158 player nationwide and holds offers from Indiana, Georgia State and Temple.

Vanzale Hinton, 3-star cornerback

Hinton, who committed April 21, is from Ooltewah, Tenn. but attended Tilghman High School in Paducah, Ky. He is the No. 806 player nationwide. Other offers include Michigan State, Purdue, Middle Tennessee and Memphis.

Jack Elliott, 3-star quarterback

Elliott, a 5-11, 195 pounder from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, committed April 16. He is ranked the No. 1104 prospect nationwide. His other offers include Navy, eight MAC schools and five Ivies.

Austin Howard, 3-star linebacker

From Bartlett High School in Bartlett, Tenn., Howard is a 6-3, 225-pound linebacker rated as the No. 692 player nationwide by the 247Sports Composite. He committed on April 5. He also holds offers from Arkansas State, Marshall and Tennessee.

Carson Lawrence, 4-star safety

A 4-star prospect from the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Lawrence committed in June 2023. He is ranked the No. 332 prospect nationwide by the 247Sports Composite. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

McCallie's Carson Lawrence (4) runs the ball during a scrimmage between Oakland and McCallie on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Oakland.

This story will be updated.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football 2025 commitment tracker for Clark Lea