Vanderbilt football recruiting Class of 2024: See the Commodores' signees

Vanderbilt football is expecting a relatively quiet February signing period after 19 players signed with the program during the early period in December.

Even the early period was relatively drama-free, with no unexpected flips. Now, as the late period begins Feb. 7 on national signing day, the Commodores have only one player — Nikhil Jefferson — who has committed but not yet signed. Jefferson committed Sunday, making a flip unlikely.

The late signing period runs through April 1.

If Jefferson signs, the Vanderbilt football 2024 recruiting class will consist of 20 high school players and one junior college transfer. The class is ranked No. 41 nationwide in the 247Sports Composite. Six players already have enrolled for spring ball.

The Commodores also took commitments from 12 transfers during the fall window. The portal does not open again until April 16.

Of coach Clark Lea's three full recruiting classes (not counting the 2021 class, which consisted primarily of players recruited by Derek Mason), the 2024 class ranks ahead of the 2023 class but below 2022. Vanderbilt has two four-star signees in this class: safety Dontae Carter and tight end Witt Edwards. The remainder are three-star recruits.

Vanderbilt football recruiting class 2024: Everyone who signed

Dontae Carter, S, Cibolo, Texas (Steele)

Simeon Boulware, DL, Dacula, Ga. (Dacula)

Alvin Williamson, CB, Cibolo, Texas (Steele)

Callahan Blair, Edge, Clearwater, Fla. (Calvary Christian)

Mason Carter, Edge, Jacksonville, Fla. (Baldwin)

Witt Edwards, TE, Wagoner, Okla. (Wagoner)

Brycen Coleman, TE, Berlin, Md. (Stephen Decatur)

Tristen Brown, WR, Houston, Texas (Lamar)

Johann Cardenas, RB, Houston, Texas (St. Thomas)

Tate Hamby, S, Monroe, La. (Ouachita Christian)

Glenn Seabrooks, DL, Nashville, Tenn. (Davidson Academy)

Jeremy St-Hilaire, QB, Chattanooga, Tenn. (McCallie School)

Markeis Barrett, WR, Knoxville, Tenn. (Webb)

Joseph McVay, WR, Earle, Ark. (Earle)

Jaylin Lackey, CB, Snellville, Ga. (South Gwinnett)

Jamison Curtis, LB, Saraland, Ala. (Saraland)

Whit Muschamp, QB, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Baylor School)

CJ Williams, OT, Deerfield, Mass. (Deerfield Academy)

Joshua Raymond, OT, Lake Mary, Fla. (Lake Mary)

