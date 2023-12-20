Vanderbilt football recruiting class 2024: Meet Commodores' early signees

Vanderbilt football will begin signing its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday during the early signing period.

The Commodores have taken a smaller high school class than in Clark Lea's first few years, with 19 high school players and one JUCO transfer. This comes as Vanderbilt focuses more heavily in the transfer portal than in past years. The Commodores have already taken commitments from seven transfers.

Because of that, there's expected to be less drama than a year ago, when the Vanderbilt's top commit, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, flipped to LSU as the signing period opened.

Vanderbilt's class goes into signing day ranked No. 39 in the 247Sports Composite. The Commodores are continuing their trend of heavily focusing on the South, with all but two players in the class coming from a state where an SEC school will be located in 2024.

Here is every signee in Vanderbilt's 2024 class:

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Vanderbilt football recruiting class 2024: Tracking every Commodores signee

Check back for updates as signings are announced.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt recruiting class 2024: Players Commodores football signed