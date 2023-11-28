Vanderbilt football punter Matt Hayball named Ray Guy Award finalist

Vanderbilt senior Matt Hayball has been named one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award for the best punter in college football, the organization announced Tuesday.

The other two finalists are Tory Taylor of Iowa and Alex Mastromanno of Florida State. The winner will be announced on the College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8 (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Hayball is fourth in the country in total punting at 47.6 yards per punt and had a 71-yard punt in the season opener against Hawaii.

A transfer from FAU prior to the 2022 season, Hayball has the highest career punting average in school history. A Vanderbilt release said that he is the only active punter in NCAA football to have over 13,000 career punting yards.

Hayball, who is out of eligibility following the conclusion of the 2023 season, was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl. He posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday saying, "Thank you @VandyFootball and everyone that supported me throughout my college career."

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt punter, a finalist for Ray Guy Award