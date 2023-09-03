Vanderbilt football pulls away in second half to beat Alabama A&M, improve to 2-0

Vanderbilt football looked on track for another sloppy game through Saturday's first half against Alabama A&M.

But after slogging through the first two quarters, the Commodores played much better in the second half and pulled away. Will Sheppard and Sedrick Alexander scored two touchdowns apiece and the special teams had two blocked punts.

Vanderbilt really began to find an offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter as five second-half touchdowns allowed the backup to get in as Vanderbilt won 47-13 at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores (2-0) will travel to Wake Forest next Saturday.

Special teams strong

On Alabama A&M's second drive of the game, Vanderbilt forced a three-and-out and then Bryan Longwell blocked the Bulldogs punt for a safety. The Commodores continued to excel on special teams as both Jayden McGowan and Sheppard had long kick returns to set up consistently strong field position.

In the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt got its second blocked punt of the game courtesy of Langston Patterson.

Early offensive struggles

Both quarterback AJ Swann and a shorthanded offensive line faced their fair share of struggles.

Swann threw his first interception of the season, an end-zone pick, in the second quarter. While Vanderbilt saw more success on rushing plays than it did a week ago against Hawaii, the Commodores still saw several rushing attempts dropped for a loss and the passing game couldn't find a consistent rhythm.

Patrick Smith was the top rusher with Chase Gillespie and Alexander seeing time as change-of-pace backs. Alexander scored the first touchdown of his career at the start of the fourth quarter.

Swann also scored the first rushing touchdown of his career in the third quarter on a quarterback sneak.

RICHIE HOSKINS How Richie Hoskins' road from Division III to Vanderbilt football walk-on culminated in first catch

Some defensive lapses

Alabama A&M's first drive was foreboding, as the Bulldogs marched down the field methodically before Vanderbilt's defense held them to a field goal.

The defense improved somewhat after that, holding the Bulldogs scoreless and with just three first downs the rest of the half.

In the third quarter, a coverage bust gave Alabama A&M its first touchdown with a 62-yard pass as Jaylen Mahoney was beat downfield. But Vanderbilt allowed little else until another field goal drive in garbage time against mostly second-team defenders.

Seals in garbage time

When Vanderbilt built a 30-point lead, backup quarterback Ken Seals got in the game in the fourth quarter, his first appearance since 2021 after redshirting the 2022 season.

Seals immediately threw a 35-yard pass to Junior Sherrill, drew a penalty and then found freshman tight end Kamrean Johnson for a touchdown, his first passing touchdown since October 2, 2021.

Redshirt freshmen Drew Dickey and Walter Taylor also saw snaps at quarterback late in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football, Clark Lea 2-0 after win over Alabama A&M