How Vanderbilt football will play in FirstBank Stadium amid construction in 2023, what fans need to know

Vanderbilt football gave a tour of FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday to media members. The purpose was to view how the gameday setup would work amid construction in both end zones that will continue throughout the 2023 season.

Vanderbilt officials said the stadium will be ready to host fans by the opener on Aug. 26 against Hawaii, though there are still a few remaining things to be done. Vanderbilt is planning to add a temporary video board located in the south end zone that will be a similar size to the Hawkins Field video board, according to coach Clark Lea, but the video board had not been added as of Tuesday.

The field is playable with uprights installed, and the football team used it for a scrimmage Sunday. Compared to the field conditions that day, a program spokesperson said that the fences would be moved back to provide more room beyond the back of the end zone and that padding would be added to prevent injury.

FirstBank Stadium capacity

The stadium capacity for 2023 will be 28,500, according to a program spokesperson. The previous capacity was 40,350.

Construction continues at the FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University on August 15,2023.

Entrances

Fans on the east side of the stadium will enter through Memorial Gymnasium. There will be two entrances to the stadium concourse from there at gate 8 and gate 9.

Fans on the west side of the stadium will have a separate entrance off Natchez Trace. While the area is not paved now, it will be by gameday.

A construction worker walks through a new entrance to the FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University on August 15,2023 as construction continues ahead of the football season.

Concessions and bathrooms

The normal concessions stands and bathrooms that were available on the east and west sides of the stadium will remain in place. In lieu of additional areas in the end zones, additional concessions and bathrooms will be located in Memorial Gymnasium for fans on the east side and in trailers located on Natchez Trace for fans on the west side.

A concession stand is viewed at FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University on August 15,2023 as construction continues ahead of the football season.

Parking

The parking setup will be similar to the 2022 season, and tailgating will still be allowed in the surface lots off Natchez Trace. Vanderbilt officials recommend parking in a lot that is on the same side of the stadium as your seats, otherwise a long walk may be necessary.

Construction continues at the FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University on August 15,2023.

Locker rooms

Vanderbilt will continue the same locker room setup it had in 2022, utilizing locker rooms in McGugin Center to dress. For in-game meetings, the Commodores will use the baseball team's pitching lab underneath the stands.

The visiting team will have a temporary setup located across Natchez Trace from FirstBank Stadium. While it is currently visible from across the concourse, it will be walled off by gameday. The visiting team setup will have bathrooms, showers and air conditioning.

Construction timeline

Construction will continue on the stadium Monday through Friday. The Friday before each home game, crews will convert the stadium for its gameday setup.

Vanderbilt is hopeful that the portions of the north end zone construction that include additional football seating will be ready for the 2024 season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football stadium construction 2023: What fans need to know