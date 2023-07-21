Vanderbilt football picked seventh in SEC East, receives eight first-place votes

Vanderbilt football was picked to finish last in the SEC East, the league announced Friday. The Commodores did receive eight first-place votes in the division and five votes to win the league.

The Commodores have been picked last each of Clark Lea's three seasons, but this year there is an expectation that they will be more competitive after finishing 5-7 and winning two SEC games a year ago.

Vanderbilt also has a relatively favorable schedule. The Commodores have home games against Kentucky, Missouri and Auburn, who were all picked in the bottom half of the league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The road schedule is more difficult with games against Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Lea has made it clear that the program's internal expectation is to finish with at least six wins and make it to a bowl game in 2023. In theory, that could still happen even with a last-place finish; in 2021, 13 of the SEC's 14 teams qualified for a bowl game, including Auburn and LSU, which tied for last in the SEC West at 6-6.

SEC MEDIA DAYS TAKEAWAYS 5 positions that will determine whether Vanderbilt football reaches Clark Lea's bowl goal

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football receives first-place SEC East votes, picked last