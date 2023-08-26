Vanderbilt football opener vs. Hawaii to start in weather delay

The start of Vanderbilt football's season-opening game against Hawaii on Saturday has been delayed by weather, a program spokesperson said.

Storms first approached FirstBank Stadium at approximately 5 p.m., requiring officials to evacuate the stadium. NCAA regulations require play to stop for 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike within eight miles of the playing field. The fans also may not populate the stadium until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike. The pregame Star Walk was also canceled.

It is unclear what time the game will begin. It was originally set to start at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Commodores are the only SEC school to play a game Saturday as part of Week Zero. Vanderbilt beat Hawaii, 63-10, when the two matched up last season in Honolulu.

There was also a lightning delay in the last Commodores event of the 2022-23 season, the NCAA Regional baseball elimination game against Xavier. That game featured a four-hour delay for lightning.

