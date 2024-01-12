Vanderbilt football offensive line coach AJ Blazek leaving for Wisconsin | Report

Vanderbilt football offensive line coach AJ Blazek is leaving to take the same job at Wisconsin, according to a report from Football Scoop.

Blazek has been with the Commodores since Clark Lea took over in 2021, but he spent most of his career in the Midwest with Winona State, Western Illinois, North Dakota State and Rutgers.

After a strong performance in 2022, Vanderbilt's offensive line regressed in 2023. Blazek was not among the assistants fired or reassigned after the season finished at 2-10, but offensive coordinator Joey Lynch was fired and replaced with New Mexico State's Tim Beck, which gives Beck a chance to hire his own offensive line coach.

Two of the assistants who were demoted, Nick Howell and Dan Jackson, left for other jobs afterward. Howell took the defensive coordinator job at New Mexico and Jackson the defensive coordinator job at Idaho.

With Blazek leaving, Lea will have at least three new assistants on staff for 2024.

