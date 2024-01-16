Vanderbilt football losing special teams coordinator Justin Lustig to Penn State | Reports

Vanderbilt special teams coordinator, associate head coach and tight ends coach Justin Lustig is leaving to become the special teams coordinator at Penn State, according to reports from The Athletic and 247Sports.

Special teams analyst Jeff LePak will be promoted to take over the position, 247Sports reported.

Under Lustig, the Commodores' special teams improved to produce two All-SEC players in long snapper Wesley Schelling and punter Matt Hayball. Hayball was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award for college football's top punter.

Both Schelling, who declared for the NFL Draft, and Hayball, who is out of eligibility, had already left the team prior to Lustig's leaving. In their place, Vanderbilt secured commitments from two transfers: Furman long snapper Julian Ashby and Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco.

The Commodores have had a large amount of turnover on their coaching staff in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch was fired, defensive coordinator Nick Howell and defensive backs coach Dan Jackson were both demoted and eventually left the program and offensive line coach AJ Blazek left for a job at Wisconsin.

