Vanderbilt football loses third quarterback to transfer portal in Walter Taylor

Vanderbilt football quarterback Walter Taylor will enter the transfer portal, he announced Friday, meaning that all three quarterbacks who attempted a pass for the Commodores will leave the program.

"I would like to thank coach Lea, coach Lynch and the entire football staff for the opportunity to play at Vanderbilt University," he said in a statement. " ... Thank you to my teammates for the constant encouragement and unwavering support. I will forever cherish the relationships that I have built at Vanderbilt University."

In 2023, Taylor, a 6-foot-7 lefty, went 5-for-15 on passing attempts. A bigger impact came in the run game, where he gained 103 yards on 30 attempts with a touchdown, putting him fourth on the team in rushing.

Vanderbilt was unable to settle on a quarterback for most of 2023, alternating Taylor with AJ Swann and Ken Seals. Within a week of the season ending, all three have chosen to enter the transfer portal.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

