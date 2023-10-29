Vanderbilt football loses to Ole Miss, clinches bowl ineligibility as Ken Seals replaced

OXFORD, Miss. — Vanderbilt football came into the season with hopes of a bowl game. With three games still to go, that dream is officially dead.

The Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC) extended their losing streak to seven against No. 11 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1) as Vanderbilt struggled to stop the Rebels' high-flying offense, losing, 33-7.

After weeks of quarterback controversy between redshirt junior Ken Seals and sophomore AJ Swann, the plot only thickened as Seals was replaced in the second quarter by redshirt freshman Walter Taylor.

Throwing Darts

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart gave Vanderbilt headaches all game long. Dart frequently tested Vanderbilt's secondary downfield and connected on those deep passes.

While the Rebels relied on their run game early with Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley, they incorporated the deep ball more as the game went on. Overall, Ole Miss had four plays of 20 yards or more, three passes and one run.

The Rebels put up 417 yards of offense compared to 229 by Vanderbilt.

Walter Taylor replaces Seals

During the second quarter, Seals was replaced at quarterback by the 6-foot-7 Taylor. It was not immediately clear the reason for the swap.

Seals had struggled before leaving the game, completing just 3 of 7 passes. Though Taylor's passing was inconsistent, Taylor showed some running ability when he came in the game with rushes of 15 and 18 yards and the offense moved better with him than it had with Seals.

Seals later came back in the game for one play when Taylor lost his helmet.

Defense better in second half

Vanderbilt's defense struggled mightily in the first half but the Commodores did a better job in the second half, forcing a fourth-down stop and a punt for the Rebels' first two drives of the half before letting up a touchdown on a short field after Taylor was sacked on fourth down.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

