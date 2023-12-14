Vanderbilt football loses commitment from 2024 cornerback Guylijah Theodule

Vanderbilt football lost a commitment from 2024 defensive back Guylijah Theodule, he announced Thursday.

Respect My Decision 💯 pic.twitter.com/7ctEp1Dvwa — Guylijah Theodule (@Guylijah3) December 14, 2023

A 6-foot-2, 165-pounder from Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida, Theodule is a three-star recruit and the No. 112 corner nationally by the 247Sports Composite. According to 247, his other Power Five offers include Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland and Penn State, among others.

He was the second-highest rated cornerback in Vanderbilt's 2024 class.

According to 247, Theodule was primarily recruited by former defensive backs coach Dan Jackson, who was moved into an off-field role following the 2023 season.

The Commodores now have 19 commits in the 2024 class with the early signing period beginning Wednesday. Coach Clark Lea has said he hopes to more aggressively use the transfer portal, and the team has taken five transfers so far. Seventeen scholarship players and one walk-on have entered the portal after the 2-10 season.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football recruiting: Guylijah Theodule decommits