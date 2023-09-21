Vanderbilt football loses commitment from 2024 wide receiver Dorian Williams

Vanderbilt football lost a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Dorian Williams on Wednesday night.

Williams said in a post on social media: "I would like to let everyone know that I am reopening my recruitment 100%. Please ask any questions to me personally."

From Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Williams is a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder who had offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Pitt, among others.

He had been the Commodores' second-highest rated wide receiver commit for 2024. There are now three receivers committed, all among Vanderbilt's 10 highest-rated commits.

The Commodores' wide receiver room has been one of the most successful this season. Will Sheppard already has caught six touchdowns and London Humphreys is coming off back-to-back games with more than 100 receiving yards.

However, Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-0 SEC) as a team has not been hugely successful. It won its first two games against Hawaii and Alabama A&M but lost road games at Wake Forest and UNLV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football loses commitment from wide receiver Dorian Williams