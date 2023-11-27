Vanderbilt football linebacker, team captain Ethan Barr entering transfer portal

Vanderbilt football linebacker Ethan Barr is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media. Barr is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.

Barr, a two-time team captain who represented the Commodores at SEC Media Days in 2023, started all 12 games in 2021, 2022 and 2023. But he also saw younger players, particularly Langston Patterson, eat into some of his snaps.

Barr had 219 tackles and seven tackles for loss in four years. In 2023, he had 55 tackles, tied for third on the team, plus three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

Barr is the third major player to announce he is leaving Vanderbilt. On Sunday, quarterback Ken Seals also announced that he is entering the portal, and center Julian Hernandez said that he was done playing football.

Grad transfers can enter the portal at any time through May 15, but undergrads must wait until the portal window opens on Dec. 4 to officially enter their names.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football team captain Ethan Barr entering transfer portal