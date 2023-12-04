Vanderbilt football linebacker/safety CJ Taylor says he will return in 2024

Vanderbilt football linebacker/safety CJ Taylor is returning in 2024 for his final year of eligibility, he announced Monday.

Taylor has been one of the top players on the Commodores' defense the past two years. In 2023, he was third on the team with 55 tackles despite playing in just nine games due to injury. He had 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Taylor heard from other schools last season, including Tennessee, to gauge his interest in transferring. In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taylor said: "(To) sit and say I haven't considered stepping away the past few days would be a lie."

His statement also said: "For all transfers/recruits looking to come to Vanderbilt. If you are not ready to come and build something rethink your decision WE are on a mission!"

The Commodores' leading tackler, Langston Patterson, also previously announced that he would be returning. But several other starting defenders have entered the transfer portal, including defensive end Nate Clifton, safeties De'Rickey Wright and Savion Riley, and linebacker Ethan Barr.

Safety Jaylen Mahoney and linebacker Kane Patterson are out of eligibility.

