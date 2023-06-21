Vanderbilt football lands WR Dorian Williams, 2024 wide receiver

Vanderbilt football landed another three-star wide receiver in their 2024 class with the commitment of Dorian Williams on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Cincinnati native announced the news on his Instagram on Wednesday, choosing the Commodores over Kentucky, Michigan State and Purdue among others. Williams is Vanderbilt's 12th commitment in the class and is the fourth in the past week. Brycen Coleman, another three-star recruit from Merlin, MD, is also a wide receiver commit to Vanderbilt.

"I don't know what the future (at Vanderbilt) is going to be like, but after being with the coaches and the players — if I'm going to lose, I'm going to lose with this team and I'm going to lose with this program," Williams told 247Sports. "I wholeheartedly believe that this is somewhere I want to be. Winning, losing — anything — I want to do it with this team and this program."

Williams, a three-sport athlete at Princeton High School, is ranked No. 108 among wide receivers and is ranked No. 30 overall in Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite. After Vanderbilt offered Williams in May, Burns visited last weekend with Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, wide receivers coach Alex Bailey and others on the Commodores' staff, according to 247Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football lands Dorian Williams, a 2024 receiver