Vanderbilt football lands Utah transfer quarterback Nate Johnson

Vanderbilt football has landed its transfer quarterback in Utah's Nate Johnson, he announced Sunday.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Johnson played in 12 games with the Utes, completing 40 of 73 passes for 515 yards, with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He was also made an impact in the run game, with 286 yards on 64 attempts and six rushing touchdowns.

For most of the season, Johnson was a change-of-pace quarterback for Utah behind Bryson Barnes, though he did start three games.

Unless the Commodores add another top-level transfer quarterback, Johnson currently projects to start in 2024, with redshirt sophomore Drew Dickey as the backup. Coach Clark Lea has expressed a desire to take two quarterbacks from the portal after all three quarterbacks who attempted a pass in 2023 — AJ Swann, Ken Seals and Walter Taylor — left the program.

Taylor committed to Colorado on Sunday, while Swann is reportedly likely to head to South Carolina. Seals has not yet announced a destination.

Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Utah QB Nate Johnson goes to Vanderbilt football from transfer portal