Vanderbilt football lands two transfer commitments in Marlon Jones Jr., Jeremiah Dillon

Marlon Jones Jr., a two-time All-Big Sky cornerback at Eastern Washington, has committed to Vanderbilt football as a grad transfer, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.

On the same day, the Commodores also got a commitment from Ole Miss receiver Jeremiah Dillon.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Ibc5fP7_9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In 2023, Jones played in 11 games and made 22 tackles with four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and two touchdowns. He was named first-team all-conference after making the third team in 2022.

Dillon was a four-star recruit out of Tylertown High School in Mississippi, but did not appear in a game in two seasons with the Rebels.

Jones gives Vanderbilt a quality addition at a position of need. The Commodores are expected to return their top options from 2023 at the position in Martel Hight, Trudell Berry and Tyson Russell, but the secondary lacked production as a whole.

Jones is the second cornerback addition as Vanderbilt also officially announced the addition of Wyoming's Kolbey Taylor. TCU safety Randon Fontenette was another addition to the secondary.

Dillon is the second wide receiver addition, after Alabama State's Kisean Johnson. At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Dillon has enough speed to play outside receiver. Vanderbilt needs to replace its top three receivers from a season ago in London Humphreys, Will Sheppard and Jayden McGowan.

SIGNING DAY For Vanderbilt football, signing day showed importance of getting quarterback position right

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss, Eastern Washington transfers commit to Vanderbilt football