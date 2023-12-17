Vanderbilt football lands transfer commitment from Purdue edge Khordae Sydnor

Purdue edge Khordae Sydnor has committed to Vanderbilt football out of the transfer portal, he announced Sunday.

In 2022, Sydnor was an honorable mention Freshman All-American by College Football News after recording 22 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. In 2023, he wasn't as productive, with just five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

According to his social media account, Sydnor had offers from numerous Power Five schools, including UCLA, Mississippi State, Arizona State, South Carolina, NC State and Cal.

At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Sydnor adds size to Vanderbilt's pass rush. It could opt to use him either at the defensive end/linebacker position, where he would compete with Aeneas DiCosmo and Miles Capers, or as a traditional defensive end, where returners include Darren Agu and Linus Zunk.

Vanderbilt has landed six players from the transfer portal. Four of those are defensive players (Sydnor, MTSU defensive lineman Zaylin Wood, Wyoming cornerback Kolbey Taylor and TCU safety Randon Fontenette), with one offensive lineman (Mississippi State's Steven Losoya) and one specialist (Furman long snapper Julian Ashby).

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football gets Purdue's Khordae Sydnor from transfer portal