Vanderbilt football lands transfer commitment from Furman long snapper Julian Ashby

Julian Ashby, a long snapper from Furman, has committed to Vanderbilt football as a grad transfer, he announced Tuesday.

Can’t wait to begin the next chapter at Vanderbilt University!

Excited to play my final year in the SEC while pursuing a master’s degree. God is good!#AnchorDown ⚓️ @VandyFootball



Will never forget my time at Furman which has shaped me into the player and man I am today #FUATT pic.twitter.com/kI4ay5rTgp — Julian Ashby (@julian13ashby) December 12, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder from Liliburn, Georgia, played in 44 games over four seasons, serving as the Paladins' starting long snapper from his freshman season onward. Furman, which plays in the Southern Conference, went 10-3 overall in 2023, won the SoCon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Vanderbilt has two players listed as long snappers on the 2023 roster. Starting snapper Wesley Schelling is a senior who has an extra year of eligibility remaining, but he has not yet announced whether he intends to use it. Incoming senior Daniel Gaw, a walk-on, served as the backup long snapper but has not appeared in a game in three years.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Ashby joins a transfer class that already includes MTSU defensive lineman Zaylin Wood, TCU safety Randon Fontenette, Wyoming defensive back Kolbey Taylor and Mississippi State offensive lineman Steven Losoya.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Julian Ashby commits to transfer to Vanderbilt football from Furman