Vanderbilt football lands transfer commitment from Alabama State receiver Kisean Johnson

Vanderbilt football landed a transfer commitment from Alabama State wide receiver Kisean Johnson, he announced Tuesday.

Johnson spent four seasons with the Hornets, playing in 33 games. In that time, he made 104 receptions for 1,487 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The native of Birmingham, Alabama, said on his social media that he had offers from Baylor, Tulane, Boston College, Texas Tech and others.

In 2023, he was named a first-team All-SWAC selection.

Johnson is the first transfer wide receiver commit for a Commodores team that lost four scholarship wide receivers to the transfer portal. London Humphreys (Georgia), Will Sheppard (Colorado) and Jayden McGowan (South Carolina) all went to other Power Five schools. Gamarion Carter also entered the portal but has not yet announced a destination.

He does not have a rating either as a high school prospect or a transfer by 247Sports.

