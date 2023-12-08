Vanderbilt football lands transfer commitment from TCU safety Randon Fontenette

TCU transfer safety Randon Fontenette has committed to Vanderbilt football, he announced Thursday.

Fontenette, a four-star recruit out of high school, had been pursued by the Commodores but he chose TCU. He played in all 12 games his freshman season, making 16 tackles.

Fontenette, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is a valuable addition to a safety room that has lost its top three options. Jaylen Mahoney is out of eligibility, and De'Rickey Wright and Savion Riley entered the transfer portal.

He is the second player to commit to the Commodores out of the portal. They also landed Zaylin Wood, a defensive end from Middle Tennessee.

Since the end of the season, they have seen 18 players enter the transfer portal, two declare for the NFL draft and one opt not to use his final year of eligibility.

Coach Clark Lea recently demoted defensive coordinator Nick Howell and said he is going to call the defense next season.

