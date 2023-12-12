Vanderbilt football lands transfer commitment from Mississippi State OL Steven Losoya III

Steven Losoya III, an offensive line transfer from Mississippi State, has committed to Vanderbilt football, he announced.

Originally from Nashville and a graduate of John Overton High School, Losoya began his career at Middle Tennessee and played there for three seasons before playing two seasons with the Bulldogs. After taking a redshirt year in 2019 and the COVID-19 year in 2020, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

A three-year starter between his two stops, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder had the second-best Pro Football Focus grade among SEC offensive linemen in 2022, according to his Mississippi State roster page.

Losoya is the fourth transfer to commit to the Commodores this offseason but the first offensive play. Vanderbilt also picked up commitments from Middle Tennessee defensive end Zaylin Wood, TCU safety Randon Fontenette and Wyoming cornerback Kolbey Taylor.

Offensive line is a desperate need for Vanderbilt after struggling there in 2023. The Commodores are also losing multiple starters there, as Bradley Ashmore declared for the NFL Draft and Julian Hernandez retired from football.

LEA ON TRANSFERS Clark Lea explains Vanderbilt football transfers, outlines portal priorities with NIL boost

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Steven Losoya commits to transfer to Vanderbilt football from MSU