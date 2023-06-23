Vanderbilt football lands second 2025 commit in McCallie athlete Carson Lawrence

Vanderbilt football landed its second 2025 commit with in-state athlete Carson Lawrence, who announced his pledge on Friday.

Lawrence attends the McCallie School in Chattanooga. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Lawrence does not yet have a rating on 247Sports and chose Vanderbilt over Appalachian State, UConn and Toledo.

He is teammates at McCallie with 2024 quarterback commit Jeremy St-Hilaire. The Commodores also have another 2024 quarterback from Chattanooga in Whit Muschamp. Between the 2024 and 2025 classes, six of 15 commits are from Tennessee. Six of 22 players in the incoming class of 2023 are from in-state.

The other 2025 commit for Vanderbilt is 4-star running back Caden Knighten. The combination of those two leaves the current class rated 20th nationwide by the 247Sports composite, though there is little to be gleaned from such rankings two years out.

"Practice is intense, even the camp was intense," Lawrence told Rivals. "I enjoyed that, playing like your hair is on fire.They like my physicality. Like I said, they like how I play with my hair on fire. They can see that I'm running full-speed and they like the way I cover as a bigger guy."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football lands Carson Lawrence of McCallie for 2025 class