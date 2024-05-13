Vanderbilt football lands transfer Notre Dame defensive back Micah Bell — who might switch to WR

Micah Bell, former Notre Dame defensive back, committed to Vanderbilt football, he announced on social media Sunday. But there's a catch — according to a report from 247Sports, he is expected to switch to wide receiver.

Bell was a four-star recruit out of high school who played both running back and cornerback. He redshirted as a freshman in 2023, appearing in three games and recording one tackle.

He is Vanderbilt's second transfer from Notre Dame since Clark Lea took the coaching job with the Commodores ahead of the 2021 season. Linebacker Prince Kollie also transferred in from the Irish after last spring, but he did not appear in a game while dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion.

AGTG HAPPY MOTHERS DAY 💛🖤!!! pic.twitter.com/GaMfsjo2yd — Micah Bell (@Bell11M) May 12, 2024

Lea has not been afraid to take unconventional transfers. Another spring commitment, Maurice Hampton, previously played baseball at LSU and Samford.

Vanderbilt is in need of more wide receiver depth after the departure of its top three — Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan and London Humphreys — via the portal in the offseason. Bell provides a high-risk, but high-reward, option there.

