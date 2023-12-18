Vanderbilt football lands commitment from JUCO tight end Tyler Fortenberry

Tyler Fortenberry, a tight end from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, has committed to Vanderbilt football, he announced Sunday.

Fortenberry played two seasons at the JUCO level, with four games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023. He was originally a quarterback before switching to tight end. He made six catches for 72 yards in 2023.

On 247Sports, he is rated a two-star JUCO prospect. He was originally committed to Southern Miss before re-opening his recruitment. Jacksonville State, Arkansas State, New Mexico State and Illinois were other offers he reported on social media.

The Commodores desperately needed more depth at tight end with Justin Ball and Logan Kyle both going in the transfer portal and Cole Spence coming off a torn ACL. Ball committed to Mississippi State on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Fortenberry projects as more of a blocking threat alongside Spence and Kamrean Johnson, who project as better receivers. Having better blocking among tight ends could help an offensive line that has struggled.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: JUCO tight end Tyler Fortenberry transfers to Vanderbilt football