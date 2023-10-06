Vanderbilt football lands athlete Witt Edwards, first 4-star recruit of 2024

Vanderbilt football landed its top recruit of the 2024 class so far and its first 4-star in athlete Witt Edwards, he announced Friday.

Edwards chose the Commodores over a long list of offers that included Iowa State, Tennessee and Houston.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Wagoner, Okla., is a versatile player who could fit at several different positions in college, including wide receiver, tight end or edge.

Despite getting off to a 2-4 start to the season, Vanderbilt's 2024 class is shaping up so far to be better than 2023 and is just below Missouri among SEC teams at 43rd in the country. There are 20 commitments in the class.

According to the 247Sports Composite, if Edwards goes on to sign, he would be the fourth 4-star recruit Clark Lea has landed. The other three were cornerback Martel Hight, cornerback Ja'Dais Richard (who since transferred to Miami) and linebacker Daniel Martin (who was dismissed from the team and is now at a JUCO).

The Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC) face Florida (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

